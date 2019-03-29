WATERLOO -- A man was taken to the hospital following a brief standoff that started when he allegedly climbed onto a roof and threatened to shoot people.
Residents in the 1400 block of Forest Avenue called 911 around 11:30 a.m. Friday after the man threatened to jump from the home's roof or shoot people, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if the man had a gun.
The man retreated into the house when officers arrived and refused to exit, and police shut down the street. He eventually fled the house shortly after noon and was subdued with a Taser, police said.
No serious injuries were reported.
