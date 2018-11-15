WATERLOO -- Waterloo Police are warning the public about a run of counterfeit money in the area.
Over the past few days, police said they have received numerous reports of counterfeit $100 bills being passed at businesses in Waterloo. The bills will pass the pen test and need to be studied carefully in order to determine if they are fake.
The Waterloo Police Department is urging businesses to be especially vigilant of large bills being passed, especially for the purchase of small items.
If you believe you have received a counterfeit bill contact law enforcement immediately. If possible please provide responding officers with a description of the person passing the bill and any vehicle they may be using.
