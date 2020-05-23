Police warn of rental scammers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Police Department is alerting the public to rental scams using Craigslist and Rent.Com.

Scammers are posting real rental properties listed on others sites and adjusting the contact information to the scammer or creating fake rental properties. The scammer then will ask for a deposit to secure the rental by either Cash App or Western Union.

Be aware that Cash App and Western Union are commonly used by scammers and if you utilize these services do so with extreme caution.

Some tips offered by police:

Research your rental property on The Black Hawk County Real Estate Site online.

Drive by the site.

Ask the landlord for a tour of the property. If you are unable to obtain a tour, be cautious.

Property owners are asked to watermark posted photos to make it more difficult for scammers to copy the postings.

Anytime you are conducting any transaction with a person or business you are unfamiliar with and they are overly pushy, it is best to simply walk away.

If you are the victim of a rental scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.

