Police used 3-D imaging device in murder investigation

WATERLOO — Waterloo police used a 3-D imaging device when they investigated the November shooting that took the life of Jada Young-Mills.
Investigator Kerry Devine walked jurors through a virtual map of the crime scene Monday as testimony entered its second week in the trial of Lasondra Johnson.
Johnson is charged with murder. Prosecutors say she shot Young-Mills once following a fight outside 723 Dawson St. on Nov. 14.
Devine said she used a FARO Scanner to record images from different locations around the scene.
“It’s mounted on a tripod and it shoots out a laser, and as the laser returns there is a spinning mirror that will begin to record different slices of the picture and arrange them in a panoramic view,” Devine said.
Devine showed jurors where police found two wigs — displaced during a physical fight in the moments before the shooting — as well as a spent 9 mm shell casing by a gutter among fall leaves.
She also traced a trail of blood near the curb and into the Dawson Street home where friends of Young-Mills lived.
Prosecutors said the argument started over hair for a wig that Young-Mills had sold Johnson months earlier.
The defense disputes the reason for the argument and said Johnson was acting in self-defense and intended to fire a warning shot.