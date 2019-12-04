{{featured_button_text}}
120419ho-burglary-still

Waterloo police are asking residents to lock their vehicles and garages following a rash of burglaries in recent days.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are asking residents to lock their vehicles and garages following a rash of burglaries in recent days.

Authorities said residents shouldn't store valuables in their vehicles.

Areas hit include Kimball Avenue, West Fourth Street and San Marnan Drive.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted videos from home surveillance systems that show two people going through vehicles between 2:50 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday. One clip shows the  suspects inside a garage.

If anyone has information they are asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM . Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments