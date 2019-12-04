WATERLOO – Waterloo police are asking residents to lock their vehicles and garages following a rash of burglaries in recent days.
Authorities said residents shouldn't store valuables in their vehicles.
Areas hit include Kimball Avenue, West Fourth Street and San Marnan Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted videos from home surveillance systems that show two people going through vehicles between 2:50 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday. One clip shows the suspects inside a garage.
If anyone has information they are asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM . Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.