Police urge caution, seek public's help following store robberies in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- Authorities are asking stores and the public to be wary following two recent armed robberies at Waterloo businesses.

A man with a gun held up that Dollar General on Idaho Street on Monday. And the Yes Way on Franklin Street was robbed by a man with a gun early April 10.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are trying to determine if the crimes are related.

"Employees and store patrons should remain diligent in reporting any suspicious activities you notice; absolutely call 9-1-1 if you believe a crime is occurring. Be a good witnesses versus trying to intervene," said Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Witnesses should provide dispatchers with a description of the suspect and the way he went after the holdup. Details like make and model of the vehicle and the license plate information are valuable.

Waterloo police have released surveillance camera images of the suspect in the Dollar General holdup.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.