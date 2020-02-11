Police: Teens discussed robbery on Facebook before fatal shooting

Lippert said “licks” and “stain” are slang for robbery.

Brown then messaged a female friend, telling her “I’m trynna get some bread.”

Jurors also heard from Donavon Gamblin — Terrion Gamblin’s older brother — and his girlfriend at the time, Josie Jacobs, who Brown talked with later that night after the slaying.

“He asked to use my phone, and he told Donavon he just smoked someone,” Jacobs told jurors

She said Brown appeared excited, happy. He was smiling.

Terrion Gamblin appeared nervous, frightened, she said.

Donavon Gamblin said he didn’t believe Brown at first and thought he was kidding.

“I was laughing like it was a joke,” Donavon Gamblin said.

But he said Brown identified the victim as a guy name “Skee” and suggested they go look for themselves.

“You can drive by, there’s a bunch of police there,” Jacobs said Brown told them.

They drove to the Courtland home and found the street blocked off and crawling with officers. Jacobs said they continued on to a store on Broadway Street where she bought cigarettes.