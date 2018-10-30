WATERLOO -- A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle and took off at a high rate of speed before crashing into a parked car and trying to run away.
The 16-year-old's name and charges are being withheld under Iowa law changed this year, which makes confidential details about minors involved in crimes unless the crime is a forceable felony, according to Waterloo Police Major Joe Leibold.
According to the report, the teen was involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit just after 8 a.m. Oct. 29, and was attempting to escape from officers westbound on Ricker Street when he ran the stop sign with East Fourth Street, began swerving and lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle then ran off the roadway and became airborne, according to the report, and crashed into a car parked in the driveway of 1803 East Fourth St, which drove that vehicle into the home's garage, causing damage to the garage and both vehicles.
The boy then fled on foot and was arrested in the 200 block of Gable Street, where he was taken into custody on "several" charges and traffic citations, according to police.
