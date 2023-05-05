WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into garages and rode off on a stolen bike early Thursday.

A police officer received minor injuries when he tackled Jason Joseph Wilson, 36, off the bike following a brief chase.

Wilson, of 2205 Byron Ave., was arrested for interference causing injury, possession of burglary tools, three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of third-degree theft. Bond was set at $47,000.

A resident called police around 1:40 a.m. Thursday to report his garage at 1908 Cornwall Ave. had been burglarized. When officers arrived, they noticed garage doors to 1910 and 1912 Cornwall were also opened. A bike had been removed from the garage at 1912.

Wilson was found riding the bike in the area of Liberty Avenue and Wisconsin Street, and he was detained a short distance away. Inside a duffle bag he was carrying, police found a foot-long pry bar.

