DES MOINES (AP) — Des Moines police say they've found a sport utility vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 56-year-old bicyclist.
Police say the red SUV was found Wednesday abandoned and hidden in a rural area east of Mitchellville. It has been impounded by Des Moines police.
An arrest warrant has been issued charging Anthony McGilvrey with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.
Police believe McGilvrey was driving the SUV rental the morning of July 28 in Des Moines when it hit the bicyclist, identified as Darrel Ford. Investigators say Ford crossed into an intersection against a red light when he was hit.
