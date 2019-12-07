WEST DES MOINES (AP) — A fleeing suspect was shot Saturday by a Clive police officer after the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the officer, police said.
The Clive Police Department said in a news release that the shooting happened in West Des Moines early Saturday following a brief high-speed chase on Interstate 235 and, later, on foot.
The chase began around 2:30 a.m. when Clive officers tried to stop a car and it fled on eastbound I-235, the release said. The fleeing car crashed while trying to exit the interstate, and two men in the car fled on foot with officers giving chase, police said. An officer had chased one suspect into an area between houses when the suspect pulled a gun and pointed it at the officer, police said. The officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.
The suspect was rushed to a hospital, police said. Neither his identity nor his medical condition had been released by mid-morning Saturday.
Investigators said the handgun brandished by the suspect was found at the scene of the shooting. The second suspect also was found and arrested.
The name of the officer involved in the shooting, who has been placed on paid administrative leave, was not released.
