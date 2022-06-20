Police still investigating Friday shooting that injured 13 year old

WATERLOO -- Police continue to investigate a Friday shooting in broad daylight that injured a teen.
The 13-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, investigator said.
The youth was walking in the 500 block of Pleasant Street around 12:45 p.m. Friday when he was approached by others, and the shooting followed.
No arrests have been made in the incident.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
