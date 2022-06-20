 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police still investigating Friday shooting that injured 13 year old

  • 0
061722jr-shooting-pleasant-2

One person arrived at a local hospital after a report of gunshots in the 500 block of Pleasant Street, Waterloo, on Friday, June 17, 2022.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO -- Police continue to investigate a Friday shooting in broad daylight that injured a teen.

The 13-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, investigator said.

The youth was walking in the 500 block of Pleasant Street around 12:45 p.m. Friday when he was approached by others, and the shooting followed.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man pleads in fatal shooting

Man pleads in fatal shooting

WATERLOO – With cuffed hands and teardrop tattoos on his right cheek, Dorray Darnell Cooper dabbed away real tears Wednesday as he pleaded gui…

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds at funeral of Roman Ratushnyi, well-known activist in Kyiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News