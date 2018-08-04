Police and various law enforcement personnel monitor the scene following a police shootout near Liberty Elementary School in Ottumwa, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Students and staff at Liberty Elementary were taken to a shelter inside the school guarded by police and remained there until late Friday afternoon. (Matt Milner /The Ottumwa Courier via AP)
Police respond to a report that people have guns at a residence near Liberty Elementary School in Ottumwa, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Ottumwa Police Chief Tom McAndrew says that when officers arrived, the suspects and officers exchanged gunfire. Students and staff at Liberty Elementary were taken to a shelter inside the school guarded by police and remained there until late Friday afternoon. (Matt Milner/The Ottumwa Courier via AP)
OTTUMWA (AP) — Police in southeastern Iowa say one person is dead and another injured following a shootout with officers that sent a nearby elementary school into lockdown.
The Ottumwa Courier reports that the shootout happened Friday after police received a report around 1:40 p.m. of people with guns outside near Liberty Elementary.
Ottumwa Police Chief Tom McAndrew says that when officers arrived, the suspects and officers exchanged gunfire. The shooting left one suspect dead. McAndrew says another suspect was taken to a local hospital with "very serious injuries." He says another person was arrested and a fourth suspect initially was on the run. Police confirmed Friday evening that the fourth suspect was arrested.
Students and staff at Liberty Elementary were taken to a shelter inside the school guarded by police and remained there until late Friday afternoon.
