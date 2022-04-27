 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Police seize three guns, make arrests following Waterloo search

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – Police arrested three people and seized several guns while searching a Waterloo home Monday afternoon.

Arrested were Paris Kalid Wilder II, 21, of 1018 Western Ave.; and Denzale Devon Babuta Ratliff, 28, of 1203 Kaplan Drive, for felon in possession of a firearm and fourth-degree theft;

Also arrested was Robmarciono Omarion Robinson, 17, for felon in possession of a firearm. Robinson was charged as an adult, according to court records.

Court records state officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at a home at 121 Wellington St. around 6:20 p.m. Monday and found an AR-15 rifle, a 9 mm Smith and Wesson M and P pistol and a 9 mm Glock Model 26 handgun.

At least one of the firearms had been reported stolen from Cedar Falls, according to court records.

Investigators obtained digital evidence that Robinson possessed a Glock 26 with an extended magazine, court records state.

Wilder is prohibited from handling firearms because of a prior conviction in a 2018 shooting in which one person was injured.

Ratliff is on federal supervised release for weapons charges from a 2018 traffic stop.

Robinson is awaiting trial for drug and firearm charges stemming from a February traffic stop on Broadway Street.

