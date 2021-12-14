Police seize stolen gun, arrest man during traffic stop

WATERLOO – Police recovered a stolen handgun during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
Officers stopped a Pontiac Sunfire in the area of East Eighth and Lafayette streets around 12:50 a.m. and found a bag of crystal methamphetamine under the front passenger seat and a loaded 9 mm SIG Sauer P365 pistol on the floorboard.
Officers determined the weapon had been reported stolen out of Davenport, according to court records.
A passenger, 39-year-old Damon Lamont Green, of 1232 Independence Ave., was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, fourth-degree theft and possession of meth.
Police allege Green isn’t allowed to possess firearms because of prior convictions for domestic assault and felony forgery, according to court records.