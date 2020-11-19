 Skip to main content
Police seize rifle following chase in Waterloo
breaking top story

Police seize rifle following chase in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo police seized a rifle and searched for a man with a handgun following a brief chase in Waterloo on Wednesday night.

Officers attempted to stop a Dodge Avenger for a traffic violation in the area of Idaho and Willow streets around 8:30 p.m., but the car took off and traveled a few blocks, running stop signs and driving through ditches before hitting a decorative wagon wheel in the yard of a home in the 2500 block of Idaho.

Two people, one carrying a handgun, darted from the vehicle and disappeared. Police found an AR-15 style rifle in front seat of the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen in Humbolt, police said

The driver, 18-year-old Tajanik Imera Williams, was arrested for interference, felony eluding and possession of marijuana. She was later released from jail.

clip art squad cars
