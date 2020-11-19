Police seize rifle following chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Waterloo police seized a rifle and searched for a man with a handgun following a brief chase in Waterloo on Wednesday night.
Officers attempted to stop a Dodge Avenger for a traffic violation in the area of Idaho and Willow streets around 8:30 p.m., but the car took off and traveled a few blocks, running stop signs and driving through ditches before hitting a decorative wagon wheel in the yard of a home in the 2500 block of Idaho.
Two people, one carrying a handgun, darted from the vehicle and disappeared. Police found an AR-15 style rifle in front seat of the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen in Humbolt, police said
The driver, 18-year-old Tajanik Imera Williams, was arrested for interference, felony eluding and possession of marijuana. She was later released from jail.
Best Western Grand Opening
102920-best-western-photo1
The Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls features a new pool.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo2
In the former Ramada Hotel, this was a hot tub. It now serves as a sitting area near the pool at the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo3
Photo of the inside of the front entrance to the
Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo4
There is seating, fire places and artwork in the lobby of the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo5
There is an air hockey table in the game room of the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo6
A skee - ball machine sits in the game room at the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo7
There are pinball machines in the game room at Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo8
The
Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls has a breakfast area with seating and counters.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo9
Developers constructed a new outside patio outside the bar at the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls. The indoor bar area is not yet renovated, but will eventually be updated to have a sports theme.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo10
Hotel-goers can see string lights and downtown buildings from outside the elevators on each floor of the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo11
The Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls, which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, features hand sanitizer outside the elevators on each floor.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo12
The sixth-floor hallway of the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo13
A fifth-floor room in the Best Western Plus offers two queen beds, allowing space for families.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo14
A fifth-floor Best Western Plus room includes a king bed.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo15
The bathrooms in king rooms in the Best Western Plus feature large vanities with lighting for women to do their makeup.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo16
A full kitchen in a sixth-floor extended-stay suite includes an electric stove top, microwave, refrigerator, cabinets, silverware, plates, a toaster, a coffee maker and more. The extended-stay rooms are the largest suites in the hotel.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo17
The hotel's extended-stay suites feature living spaces with a couch, chair and television.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo18
An extended-stay room features a king bed. The brick wall is original to the building.
Sydney Czyzon
102920-best-western-photo19
An extended-stay room on the sixth floor of the hotel features two queen beds.
Sydney Czyzon
