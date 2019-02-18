WATERLOO – Police seized nine firearms and a variety of street drugs after searching a Waterloo apartment over the weekend.
The resident, 26-year-old Fahret Ahmetasevic, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, MDMA, LSD and marijuana with intent to deliver while in possession of firearms. He was later released from jail after posting a $75,000 bond.
Details weren’t immediately available, but members of the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at Apt. 11 at 216 Brookeridge Drive around 8 p.m. on Saturday and found MDMA (also known as ecstasy), meth, marijuana and LSD. They also discovered an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, five handguns and two .22-caliber rifles.
Court records show Ahmetasevic’s apartment was the target of a robbery plot in October that fell apart when the alleged robbers were spotted in the building with their faces covered and holding a gun. Cletio Clark, Adnan Alibegic and Lakendrick Mosley were arrested for conspiracy. Alibegic pleaded in January, and trials for Clark and Mosley are set for later this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.