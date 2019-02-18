Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Police seized nine firearms and a variety of street drugs after searching a Waterloo apartment over the weekend.

The resident, 26-year-old Fahret Ahmetasevic, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, MDMA, LSD and marijuana with intent to deliver while in possession of firearms. He was later released from jail after posting a $75,000 bond.

Details weren’t immediately available, but members of the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at Apt. 11 at 216 Brookeridge Drive around 8 p.m. on Saturday and found MDMA (also known as ecstasy), meth, marijuana and LSD. They also discovered an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, five handguns and two .22-caliber rifles.

Court records show Ahmetasevic’s apartment was the target of a robbery plot in October that fell apart when the alleged robbers were spotted in the building with their faces covered and holding a gun. Cletio Clark, Adnan Alibegic and Lakendrick Mosley were arrested for conspiracy. Alibegic pleaded in January, and trials for Clark and Mosley are set for later this month.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

