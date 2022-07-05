Police seeking suspect after assault, chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Police are searching a wooded area behind an apartment complex following an assault and brief chase that followed.

Officers were called to an assault at the Kwik Star on East San Marnan Drive and a patrol officer spotted a minivan fleeing the scene.

The van darted down Camelot Drive and Oelson Road, and the driver leapt from the vehicle while it was still in motion and ran into the woods.

The driverless van continued a short distance before hitting a tree.

Police found a rifle and two stolen handguns in the vehicle.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the area and are preparing to search.

