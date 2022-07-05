 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Police seeking suspect after assault, chase in Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO — Police are searching a wooded area behind an apartment complex following an assault and brief chase that followed.

Officers were called to an assault at the Kwik Star on East San Marnan Drive and a patrol officer spotted a minivan fleeing the scene.

The van darted down Camelot Drive and Oelson Road, and the driver leapt from the vehicle while it was still in motion and ran into the woods.

The driverless van continued a short distance before hitting a tree.

Police found a rifle and two stolen handguns in the vehicle.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the area and are preparing to search.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Farm animals rescued from torrential floods in Sydney

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News