WATERLOO -- Police said Wednesday they're seeking the public's help in the highway shooting death of Micalla Rettinger, and released a few more details about the case -- including that they're looking at "both vehicle and foot traffic."
Waterloo Police said they responded to a vehicle accident on southbound U.S. Highway 218 on the Greenhill Road exit off ramp at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found three adults and one dog in the vehicle.
They said Rettinger, who was driving the vehicle, as well as front-seat passenger Adam Kimball, were struck by a projectile -- later determined by initial indications to be a bullet after it was "recovered from the wound cavity of Adam Kimball" on Monday, police said.
Rettinger, a former University of Northern Iowa softball player who worked at Mulligan's in Cedar Falls, was struck in the neck and died from her injury, police said. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but police said the results were not being released as of Wednesday.
Kimball, also a Mulligan's employee, was treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and has been released. The name of the third person in the vehicle has not been released by police.
Police didn't specify the caliber or type of bullet but noted "it will undergo further examination as is consistent with a criminal investigation."
"We are still seeing the public's help in locating anyone who may have been in the area (of) Highway 218 between Cedar Falls and Waterloo on April 28, 2019, around 2:30 a.m. This includes both vehicle and foot traffic on or off the roadway along with anyone participating in any outdoor activities in this area," police said in a Wednesday morning statement. "We continue to follow up all leads submitted by the community and are reviewing a multitude of surveillance and traffic cameras from the area."
Those with information are asked to call the Investigations Division at 291-4340, ext. 7, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477. A reward of $7,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
