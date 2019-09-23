AMES (AP) — Police say a man stabbed a woman during her evening run in Ames.
Police issued an alert after the attack about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in a residential area near the city's downtown.
Police say the man hit the woman in the head from behind and then stabbed her at least three times on her side.
The woman was able to escape and was later treated at a hospital before being released.
Police don't know what kind of weapon was used.
