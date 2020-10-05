Police seek suspect in Waterloo store robbery

WATERLOO --- Waterloo police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man in connection with an armed robbery at a store last week.
Ali’s Corner Convenience Store on West Fourth Street was held up on Sept. 29, and investigators identified 25-year-old Diontay Cobbs of Davenport as a suspect. Police have obtained a warrant charging Cobbs with first-degree robbery in the case and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.
He was last seen in a 2018 Ford Fusion with Iowa License Plate GMG093.
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward, and tips can be left with Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers 319-232-5583, or with Waterloo Police 319-291-4340 ext. 3/Investigations.
