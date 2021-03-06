Police seek public's help in finding 2 missing Waterloo teens

WATERLOO -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing Waterloo teens.

Jazmine Zack, 14, and her brother, Xander Zack, 15, were last seen Wednesday, according to Waterloo police.

On Saturday, police issued an alert of the teens.

Jazmine is described as a white female 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Xander is a white male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call Black Hawk Consolidated Dispatch at 291-2515.

