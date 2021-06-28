 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek man on gun charge in connection with May homicide
0 comments
top story

Police seek man on gun charge in connection with May homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man in connection with a May homicide in Waterloo.

Police investigating the May 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Dayton Lee Matlock-Buss gathered information that 25-year-old Marcus Robert Sykes was in possession of a firearm around the time of the shooting.

One person is dead and two others injured following an early morning shooting in Waterloo, Iowa. The identities of the victims weren’t immediately available, but police said one man died and two women were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The women’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, according to police. The shooting erupted round 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the man collapsed in a gravel alley next to 1408 Grant. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

Investigators believe Sykes, who is wanted on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, may be in the Des Moines area, and he may be with Shireca Monae Wilson, 23. Wilson is wanted on an unrelated probation warrants for second-degree burglary and willful injury in Polk County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Shireca Wilson

Shireca Wilson

Sykes is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with multiple tattoos. Wilson is a black female about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 136 pounds with the word “Faith” tattooed on her chest.

Police were called to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on May 15 and found Matlock-Buss dead at the scene. Also injured in the shooting were 39-year-old Bobbie Lee of Waterloo and 30-year-old Shanayla Hamer of Des Moines. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at www.cvcrimestop.com. Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News