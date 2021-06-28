Police seek man on gun charge in connection with May homicide

WATERLOO --- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man in connection with a May homicide in Waterloo.

Police investigating the May 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Dayton Lee Matlock-Buss gathered information that 25-year-old Marcus Robert Sykes was in possession of a firearm around the time of the shooting.

Investigators believe Sykes, who is wanted on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, may be in the Des Moines area, and he may be with Shireca Monae Wilson, 23. Wilson is wanted on an unrelated probation warrants for second-degree burglary and willful injury in Polk County.

Sykes is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with multiple tattoos. Wilson is a black female about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 136 pounds with the word “Faith” tattooed on her chest.

Police were called to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on May 15 and found Matlock-Buss dead at the scene. Also injured in the shooting were 39-year-old Bobbie Lee of Waterloo and 30-year-old Shanayla Hamer of Des Moines.