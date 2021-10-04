Police seek help in locating missing Waterloo woman

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Juana Rubio, 51, was last seen outside of her residence of 1120 Riehl St. at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. She was last seen wearing a traditional Mexican dress called a Naguas.

Rubio had been at an event at the National Cattle Congress grounds on Saturday night, and a family member gave her a ride home and dropped her off. When her daughter came home around midnight, Rubio was gone, said Capt. David Mohlis with the Waterloo Police Department.

He said Rubio has medical conditions that require medicine, and she doesn’t have her medications with her.

Rubio is a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts please contact the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch Center at (319) 291-2515 or the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340.

