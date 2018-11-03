Try 1 month for 99¢

CHARLES CITY -- Charles City Police are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder following a stabbing Oct. 28.

Police on Friday filed the charge against Trellis Baily, 35. He hasn't been located, according to a statement from the department.

Police responded to a call shortly after 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 700 block of Riverside Drive.

An officer discovered a victim had been taken to the Floyd County Medical Center by private vehicle, according to the police.

The suspect had fled the scene and was not located.

Police say two victims were treated and released from the hospital.

Police said the incident was isolated because the victims and suspect knew each other.

They say they do not "feel the general public is in immediate danger from the suspect."

Anyone who knows Baily's whereabouts is asked to call the Charles City Police Department at (641) 228-3366.

Police did not provide a description or photo of Baily.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments