WATERLOO --- Police searched two apartments early Friday following another round of gunfire outside a group of Waterloo apartment complexes.
No injuries were reported, and arrests are pending.
Undercover officers were in the area of Palmer Drive and Park View Boulevard because of a string of shootings in the past week. Around 12:50 a.m., the officers heard gunshots, and patrol officers rushed to the scene.
They chase one person to an apartment, and investigation led them to a second apartment, according to police.
Authorities were first called to the area on Sunday morning for an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. On Tuesday night, neighbors reported hearing more gunshots, and a 26-year-old man later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his knee. Then around 2:10 a.m. Thursday, resident reported hearing gunfire.
