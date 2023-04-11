WATERLOO — A social media threat recently reported about a Waterloo school isn’t a viable threat, according to police.

Officials with Waterloo Community Schools and Waterloo Police were alerted to the threat against Lou Henry Elementary School on Monday.

“These types of threats have become commonplace and we take these types of threats seriously and thoroughly investigate them,” said Capt. Jason Feaker with the Waterloo Police Department.

He said the threat was investigated by the department with the assistance of state and federal authorities. They determined it wasn’t credible.

