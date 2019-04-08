{{featured_button_text}}

OELWEIN – An Oelwein woman has been arrested after she allegedly crashed her car while intoxicated with an 8-year-old child in the vehicle.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies said Amy Sue Dahl, 43, also kicked at a deputy and ambulance staff at the scene.

Dahl was arrested for operating while intoxicated, child endangerment, assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, open container and reckless driving.

Witnesses told deputies that Dahl had been drinking Fireball while driving on 35th Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday when her Chevrolet Lumina failed to stay on the roadway as it curved onto Rosebud Lane. The vehicle went into the ditch.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oelwein Police Department, Oelwein Fire, and Oelwein Ambulance.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments