OELWEIN – An Oelwein woman has been arrested after she allegedly crashed her car while intoxicated with an 8-year-old child in the vehicle.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies said Amy Sue Dahl, 43, also kicked at a deputy and ambulance staff at the scene.
Dahl was arrested for operating while intoxicated, child endangerment, assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, open container and reckless driving.
Witnesses told deputies that Dahl had been drinking Fireball while driving on 35th Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday when her Chevrolet Lumina failed to stay on the roadway as it curved onto Rosebud Lane. The vehicle went into the ditch.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oelwein Police Department, Oelwein Fire, and Oelwein Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.