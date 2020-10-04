Police rework beats with eye toward community oriented policing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Those three officers will be the primary responsibility as far as stuff coming in. ... It’s trying to get us to build relationships to get officers to know the community and the community to know of the officers and the build some frontline contacts for those chronic problems.”

Part of the community policing model involves a push for officers to interact with more residents in their time between calls — buying kids ice cream cones, shoveling snow for the elderly or shooting hoops with the teenagers in the park.

McGeough said many officers have been doing this when they have time, but the department’s call volume can be an obstacle.

“The program will work great when time allows, but on a hot July night on second shift, to find any time will be difficult. … Hopefully we can come up with a balance to make that happen,” McGeough said.

Under the new policy, the department will begin documenting those interactions on a monthly work sheet.

Officers’ call volume is an ongoing issue. Although reported crimes were down in 2019, the number of calls for police actually increased during that year to 50,542, according to department statistics.

Police frequently handle mental health calls, even when there isn’t a crime.