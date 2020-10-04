Police rework beats with eye toward community oriented policing

WATERLOO — Drive slowly through the neighborhood and roll down your windows.
Those were words of advice Officer Darin Rulapaugh received from an old timer on the force when he started.
“If you roll through the neighborhood with the windows down … you’d be amazed at what you can hear with your windows cracked and just being available if somebody has something; they can flag you down,” said Rulapaugh, a 20-year veteran of the Waterloo Police Department.
And that philosophy holds true today, part of a push to increase community oriented policing in Waterloo.
In recent months, the Waterloo Police Department has changed the way it staffs its wards — the 10 geographic areas that make up the city. In the past, patrol officers picked their wards, changing their beats — their neighborhoods — as frequently as four times year.
Using the old rotation, officers were able to learn about different parts of the city. But it had drawbacks.
“The pitfall on that is you were constantly changing officers in those districts,” said Capt. Matt McGeough, who oversees the department’s patrol division.
That changed in August. Now each ward has three neighborhood police officers — one for each shift — as a way to build trust with residents.
“Those three officers will be the primary responsibility as far as stuff coming in. ... It’s trying to get us to build relationships to get officers to know the community and the community to know of the officers and the build some frontline contacts for those chronic problems.”
Part of the community policing model involves a push for officers to interact with more residents in their time between calls — buying kids ice cream cones, shoveling snow for the elderly or shooting hoops with the teenagers in the park.
McGeough said many officers have been doing this when they have time, but the department’s call volume can be an obstacle.
“The program will work great when time allows, but on a hot July night on second shift, to find any time will be difficult. … Hopefully we can come up with a balance to make that happen,” McGeough said.
Under the new policy, the department will begin documenting those interactions on a monthly work sheet.
Officers’ call volume is an ongoing issue. Although reported crimes were down in 2019, the number of calls for police actually increased during that year to 50,542, according to department statistics.
Police frequently handle mental health calls, even when there isn’t a crime.
“We are seeing huge increases. … This stuff gets pushed on the local cops, and we’re not mental health professionals. We are not equipped,” Rulapaugh said.
The department also has specialized community liaison officers. There is a liaison for LGBTQ matters as well as liaisons for homeless persons and downtown liaisons.
A list of neighborhood officers and community liaison officers along with the phone numbers and email addresses is available on the department’s website — waterloopolice.com — under the “Community Policing” tab.
