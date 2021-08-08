 Skip to main content
Police response to overnight gunfire in Waterloo
WATERLOO – Police are investigating two reports of gunfire early Sunday morning.

Officers were called the area of East High School, 214 High St., at about 1:01 a.m. after witnesses heard shots. Police found spent shell casings in the area, but no injuries or damage were reported.

Then at 1:17 a.m., residents called 911 after hearing gunshots in the area of Flirts Gentlemen’s Club, 319 Jefferson St.

Again, no injuries or damage were reported, and officers located shell casings.

No arrests have been made.

