Police response to overnight gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating two reports of gunfire early Sunday morning.
Officers were called the area of East High School, 214 High St., at about 1:01 a.m. after witnesses heard shots. Police found spent shell casings in the area, but no injuries or damage were reported.
Then at 1:17 a.m., residents called 911 after hearing gunshots in the area of Flirts Gentlemen’s Club, 319 Jefferson St.
Support Local Journalism
Again, no injuries or damage were reported, and officers located shell casings.
No arrests have been made.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.