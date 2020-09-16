 Skip to main content
Police respond to overnight gunfire in Waterloo
WATERLOO – Police were sent to two reports of gunfire late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

No injuries or damages were reported, but officers found spent shell casings at each scene.

The first gunshots were reported at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday when residents in the 200 block of East Arlington Street called 911. Witnesses heard the shots and noticed a vehicle speeding from the area.

Then at 6:01 a.m., neighbors heard gunfire in the 200 block of Reed Street.

It wasn’t known if the incidents are related.

No arrests have been made.

