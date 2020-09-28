 Skip to main content
Police respond to gunfire Sunday night
Police respond to gunfire Sunday night

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire late Sunday.

Officers were called to the area of West Third and Locust streets around 11:53 p.m. Sunday after residents reported hearing shots.

No injuries were reported.

