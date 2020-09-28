Police respond to gunfire Sunday night

Return to homepage ×
WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire late Sunday.
Officers were called to the area of West Third and Locust streets around 11:53 p.m. Sunday after residents reported hearing shots.
No injuries were reported.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
