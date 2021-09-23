 Skip to main content
Police respond to fight outside Waterloo nightclub arrest man with gun
Police respond to fight outside Waterloo nightclub arrest man with gun

WATERLOO – Waterloo police arrested on man who was found with a gun following a fight outside a nightclub Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., around 11:14 p.m. for a fight in the parking lot and three people with guns.

Officers stopped people matching the description of those carrying weapons, and one of them ran off, according to police reports.

The man ran across a yard and stopped at a bush, and police found a handgun near the bush, according to court records.

De’Arion Deshawn Newman, 18, was arrested for carrying weapons and interference while armed. Bond was set at $5,000.

