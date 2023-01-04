Police respond to a false alarm at Viking Pump

CEDAR FALLS — A false alarm about an active shooter drew officers from several police departments to a Cedar Falls plant Wednesday afternoon.

An automated internal alarm triggered an evacuation at Viking Pump’s manufacturing facility at 711 Viking Road about 2 p.m. Workers at the facility called 911 to report that the alarm was sounding.

“Our officers responded with several other departments,” said Director Craig Berte with Cedar Falls Public Safety. “We had a captain and a lieutenant. … We started splitting up in teams and started doing the primary search of the building, looking for any threat.”

Plant officials mustered the employees into the parking lot where they waited in light snowfall while officers conducted two sweeps of the building before calling an all clear.

Officers found no threats and no one with injuries.

Berte said Viking officials were well organized in evacuating and accounting for the employees.

“All Viking Pump locations in Cedar Falls conducted active shooter training in conjunction with the Cedar Falls Police Department in 2020. It showed today with their organized and orderly evacuation of the business,” he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the alarm was set off, and police are investigating.

In addition to Cedar Falls police, officers from Hudson, Waterloo, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, University of Northern Iowa Public Safety and Iowa State Patrol also responded.

