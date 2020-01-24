Police release video in Waterloo burglary investigation

WATERLOO – Police have released a surveillance video in connection with a break-in to a business storage building earlier this month.

Officers are investigating a Jan. 16 burglary US 5 Grocery’s storage area behind the shop at 922 La Porte Road.

On Tuesday, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted a video showing a dark-colored sport utility vehicle drive past in the alley behind the store. A short time later, a man in a dark snowmobile suit covering a gray hooded sweatshirt emerges and pushes open a door. He reaches inside, turns on a light switch, peeks inside and then turns around and leaves.

Police records show the store itself was burglarized Jan. 12, along with Sac’s Pub on Hawthorne Avenue and Little Caesar’s Pizza on San Marnan Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department 319-291-4340 ext 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

