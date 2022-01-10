Police release identity of man killed in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that claimed the life of a young Waterloo man.

Authorities said 18-year-old Courtney Lamont Harris was sitting in his car in the parking lot of Prime Mart on Broadway Street shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the slaying.

Capt. David Mohlis said police continue to interview witnesses and review security camera footage from businesses in the area.

The convenience store was also the scene of a shooting in November. In that case an argument started in the store, and those involved were removed from the business. The dispute continued in the parking lot, and two people were shot and survived.

Saturday's shooting is the first homicide for the city of Waterloo this year.

Four people lost their lives to gun violence in 2021.

Dayton Matlock-Buss, 23, was shot and killed outside a Grant Avenue home on May 15.

Also on May 15, Tanniaah Sharquette Spates, 43, was shot at her Pine View Place apartment.

On May 23, Davonta D. Sellers, 27, died of a gunshot wound in the 300 block of West Fourth Street.

Dayton L. Sanders, 20, was killed in a robbery that turned into a shooting outside a convenience store in the 1100 block of Washington Street/Highway 218, according to police.

