Police recover stolen vehicle following morning chase in Waterloo
Police recover stolen vehicle following morning chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are looking for a driver following a chase with a stolen vehicle early Wednesday.

Patrol officers attempted to pull over the vehicle for a burned-out headlight in the 600 block of Sumner Street around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, and the driver refused to pull over.

The pursuit lasted about a mile until the driver drove into a ditch at Idaho Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The driver and the passenger -- a juvenile -- fled on foot, and officers detained the passenger.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen in Waterloo, and it was returned to its owner.

