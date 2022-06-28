 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust
top story

Police recover stolen gun, drugs during traffic stop

  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Waterloo police seized a stolen gun and drugs during a traffic stop.

Officers arrested passenger Kegan Glenn Greenwood, 18, for trafficking stolen weapons, fourth-degree theft and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $5,000.

The driver, 32-year-old David Lorenzo Ritchie, was arrested for possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver. His bond was set at $25,000.

Officers pulled over a Ford Expedition in the area of Conger Street and Logan Avenue around 1:10 p.m. on Friday. Greenwood was carrying a loaded 9 mm Taurus handgun in his pants pocket, court records state. Police determined the weapon had been reported stolen.

Police found a bottle of MDMA pills in the vehicle’s center console.

Court records show Ritchie had been shot in the hand during an apparent robbery attempt around 1:30 a.m. on May 13 in the 400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

46 migrants found dead in trailer in San Antonio