Police recover stolen gun, drugs during traffic stop

WATERLOO — Waterloo police seized a stolen gun and drugs during a traffic stop.

Officers arrested passenger Kegan Glenn Greenwood, 18, for trafficking stolen weapons, fourth-degree theft and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $5,000.

The driver, 32-year-old David Lorenzo Ritchie, was arrested for possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver. His bond was set at $25,000.

Officers pulled over a Ford Expedition in the area of Conger Street and Logan Avenue around 1:10 p.m. on Friday. Greenwood was carrying a loaded 9 mm Taurus handgun in his pants pocket, court records state. Police determined the weapon had been reported stolen.

Police found a bottle of MDMA pills in the vehicle’s center console.

Court records show Ritchie had been shot in the hand during an apparent robbery attempt around 1:30 a.m. on May 13 in the 400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.