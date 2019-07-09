{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police recovered a stolen car and a stolen handgun following a Monday afternoon shooting.

Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force officers were in the 300 block of Fowler Street when they heard gunfire around 4:30 p.m. Monday, and witnesses reported seeing people run to a blue car and drive off.

Police later found the vehicle unoccupied and parked in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street and noticed a .22-caliber Ruger pistol inside. People from the vehicle were discovered in the 200 block of Cottage Street.

Darrell Lamar White, 17, of 1945 Mulberry St., was arrested for trafficking stolen weapons and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult.

Eric Antawn Hamilton II, 18, of 1720 Franklin St., was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, trafficking stolen weapons and criminal gang participation.

The driver, Brionna Marie Harris, 19, of Rice, Minn., was arrested for second-degree theft in connection with the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, which had been reported stolen in St. Cloud, Minn.

Police said the handgun was also stolen.

No injuries were reported.

