WATERLOO – Waterloo police recovered a stolen gun and arrested a man following an overnight traffic stop.
Jordan Welch, 23, of 211 Manson St., was arrested early Thursday for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and violation of a no contact order.
According to police, an officer pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu for an equipment violation in the area of Newton Street and Grandview Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
Welch was a backseat passenger in the vehicle, and officers noticed a .45-caliber Colt 1911 pistol on the floorboard in front of him, according to court records. Police determined the weapon had been reported stolen.
Welch is barred from possessing firearms because of a 2016 domestic assault conviction and because he is the subject of a restraining order, according to police.
He was also prohibited from contacting a woman who was another passenger in the vehicle, records state.
