Police recover shell casings while responding to shots fired report
Police recover shell casings while responding to shots fired report

WATERLOO — Police found three shell casings late Saturday while responding to a report of shots fired.

Officers were dispatched to the area of West Sixth Street and Grant Avenue south of downtown after receiving the call at 11:34 p.m. They discovered there had been a party at 807 Grant Ave. where "some type of disagreement" had occurred, according to a Waterloo police official.

The shell casings were recovered in the area near the address. No property damage or victims were found. 

Apartment building fire, Dike, Oct. 16, 2020

clip art squad cars
