Police rebranding committee member arrested for allegedly having sex with teen

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was on the police department re-branding committee has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a teen.

Jamodd “Jamie” Amaul Sallis, 41, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $25,000.

He is also being held on a probation violation from an earlier firearm conviction.

Authorities allege Sallis had sex with a girl when she was 15 in 2020 once in Waterloo and two other times in another city.

Waterloo police were notified in August, and the girl was interviewed at the UnityPoint-Allen Child Protection Center, according to court records.

Sallis was one of more than a dozen people appointed to a city panel in September 2020 to tackle the redesign of the Waterloo Police Department’s griffin logo.

Sallis was appointed as a faith and community leader on the committee, which included two City Council members, police officers and public arts and human rights committee members.

In May, the City Council voted to replace the griffin insignia with a yellow patch with the words “Waterloo Police” in red lettering.

