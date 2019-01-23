WATERLOO – Police are investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries and vandalism that hit a Waterloo neighborhood in recent days.
Residents reported damage and break-ins to at least six vehicles discovered Tuesday morning.
Then on Wednesday morning, police found broken windows on more than 20 vehicles, according to Maj. Joe Leibold. He said in some cases, the intruder apparently took change and other items from some of the vehicles.
No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.
Tuesday’s damage was discovered in the 100 block of Leland Avenue and in the 700 and 800 blocks of West First Street, according to police reports. In some of the cases, a rock was thrown through a side window to gain entry.
Vehicles found with damage on Wednesday were parked in the 1000 block of Randolph Street and nearby streets. A purse, possibly taken from one of the vehicles, was found in the 1300 block of Grant Street, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.