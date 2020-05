× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo police and paramedics responded to a report of an assault at 10:15 p.m. Friday at 1024 W. Second St.

A victim was transported to the hospital, but details were not available Saturday.

Police said they are searching for the perpetrator, but no arrests have been made yet.

