INDEPENDENCE -- An Oelwein volunteer firefighter and former city council member was arrested for two counts of indecent exposure after police say he exposed his genitals on two separate occasions to employees of a sweet corn stand.
Benjamin James Weber, no age given, of Oelwein, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with two counts of indecent exposure for two separate incidents.
He was booked into the Buchanan County Jail.
The Independence Police Department say those incidents happened Aug. 8 and 22 at the mobile sweet corn stand located at Casey's General Store, 1906 Third Ave. SE, Independence.
According to police, Weber drove to the sweet corn stand at around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22. While he was seated in his vehicle and exchanging cash for sweet corn, police say Weber exposed his genitals to an employee of the stand.
Police say Weber had a similar encounter on Aug. 8 at the same stand.
Indecent exposure is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, up to $1,875 in fines, and placement on the state's sex offender registry.
Weber was an at-large councilman on the Oelwein City Council from 2013 through 2018, according to county records. He is also currently a captain on the Oelwein Volunteer Fire Department, according to the city's website.
