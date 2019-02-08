Try 1 month for 99¢
Sydney David Makovec

WATERLOO -- Police arrested a Cedar Falls man they say stole thousands of dollars from a Waterloo auto parts store.

Sydney David Makovec, 21, of 917 W. 23rd St., No. 205, Cedar Falls, was arrested Wednesday at O'Reilly Auto Parts, 2155 Washington St., and charged with second-degree theft.

Waterloo Police say Makovec, an employee of the store, stole $2,140.92 in cash from O'Reilly.

Police say he did so by making false returns and then pocketing the money in numerous transactions over time, though police didn't know how long it had been going on.

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia Reporter at The Courier

