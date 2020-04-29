Police: Missing Arizona man and woman may be dead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Waterloo — Arizona police said the missing girlfriend and stepfather of a former Waterloo man are believed to be dead.

Chino Valley police also described the former Waterloo man — 24-year-old Mitchell Mincks, who was detained Tuesday near Raymond on a federal supervised release warrant — as a person of interest in their deaths.

“Chino Valley Police Department has located evidence at and away from David’s residence, on Chino Drive, indicating Elissa and/or David are deceased,” the department said in a release late Tuesday.

Last week, Mincks, girlfriend Elissa Landry, 28, and here stepfather David Batten, 45, of Chino Valley, were reported missing, and Arizona police said they were believed to be in Landry’s Subaru Forester headed for Iowa.

Investigators also searched Batten’s home and found evidence of foul play on April 22.

U.S. Marshals detained Mincks without incident at a Doris Lane home on Tuesday, and officer with the Iowa DCI, Black Hawk Sheriff’s Office and Waterloo Police searched the property.

On April 26, Chino Valley Police and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted a ground and air search in the area of State Route 89 and Drake Road north of Chino Valley, and authorities found Batten and Landry’s cell phones.

