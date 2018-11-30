MASON CITY --- A man was been transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa after being shot by a railroad officer in northwestern Mason City Thursday afternoon, police say.
Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said he didn't know where the man was shot or the extent of his injuries.
The officer was evaluated for minor injuries, the police department said in a news release Thursday night.
The man was shot near the railroad crossing in the 900 block of Ninth Street Northwest around 4:25 p.m., according to Brinkley.
The crossing, which is closed to vehicles, was blocked off with yellow police tape. It's located near All Aboard Storage.
Brinkley said he didn't know what led to the shooting, and the details surrounding the shooting are not clear.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in investigating the officer-involved shooting.
No other information is available at this time. Police haven't identified the man or the railroad officer.
Union Pacific staff at the Mason City yard, the Mason City Fire Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
