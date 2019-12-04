WATERLOO – Police said a Waterloo man helped a motorist out of the snow last winter, and then he helped himself to the motorist’s iPhone.
Would-be good Samaritan Timothy Lee LaPole, 57, was arrested Nov. 20 on an outstanding warrant for third-degree theft. He was released pending trial.
It all started around 3 p.m. Feb. 20 when Darrius O’Neal got stuck in snow bank in the area of West Third Street and Sullivan Avenue, according to court records.
You have free articles remaining.
LaPole came to O’Neal’s aid, climbing inside the vehicle and helping while O’Neal pushed from the outside until the car was free of the snow.
The two parted ways, and O’Neal later noticed that his iPhone 10S Max, which had been attached to a case on his windshield, was missing.
O’Neal used its GPS function and tracked it to an apartment on Sherwood Court where LaPole was living at the time. LaPole denied having the phone, O’Neal remotely triggered its audible signal, heard it in the apartment and retrieved it, court records state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.