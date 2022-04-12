Police: Man charged in Iowa nightclub shooting seen on video

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — A man arrested in a fatal shooting inside a crowded Iowa nightclub was seen on the club’s surveillance video shooting “intentionally and indiscriminately” into the crowd, police said in court filings.
Police arrested Timothy Ladell Rush, 32, on Monday and he appeared in court Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, willful injury and three weapons-related felonies stemming from the early Sunday attack in which two people were killed and 10 others were wounded. He was ordered held on $1.5 million bail, and the public defender’s office was appointed to represent him.
The public defender’s office said Tuesday that it hadn’t yet named an attorney to his case.
Police said the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids killed Michael Valentine, 25, and Nicole Owens, 35, both of Cedar Rapids. The attack happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a birthday party for a friend of Valentine and Owens. Between 100 and 150 people were inside the club at the time, police said, and investigators said on Sunday they believed two people carried out the shootings.
Court documents say that during police questioning, Rush identified himself in the surveillance video.
“The defendant appeared to have fired intentionally and indiscriminately, with what is believed to be a 9 mm handgun, into a large crowd of people,” following an initial shooting in the club, police said in court documents.
Police say Rush killed Owens and shot another man in the head, leaving him with serious injuries. Police have not clarified if they’re seeking a second suspected shooter. Police have said that at least one of the victims was the target of the shooting.
In court documents, police said a search of Rush’s home turned up a 9 mm handgun and that ballistics tests identified it as a gun used in the shootings.
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
Participants in the Kids Costume Contest pose for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Bethany Berryman, 12, of Evansdale; Wyatt Brummer, 12, of Cedar Falls; Wilbur Warneka, 13, of Aplington; Angelina Steinmeyer, 15, of Holland; Julia Logue, 14, of Adell; Evan McCammon, 11, of Cedar Falls; and Sidney Miller-Prouty, 11, of Cedar Falls.
Natalie Lawrence, a UNI student dressed as character Lucy from 'Fairy Tail,' poses for a fun action photo with Ben Paper, of Conrad, who depicted Inosuke from Demon Slayer.
Pokemon was the focus of one craft table at RodCon 2022.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Susie Nemeth-Wold, Jill Kitch, Brent Kitch and Andrea Eilders.
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
Mama Mage gives a reading at RodCon 2022.
'Teriyaki Weasel' was selling video game, anime and animal themed prints, keychains, stickers, plush dolls and other apparel Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
The Streng brothers from Cedar Rapids came dressed as Luigi, Spider-Man and Hulk. Pictured, from left, are: Atticus, 7, Ulysses, 6, and Achilles, 4.
Some attendees played Dungeons and Dragons at RodCon 2022.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Mason Post, Corbin Post and Jon Post.
Video games were one of many offerings at RodCon 2022.
Some 50 stands dotted the inside of Rod Library at RodCon 2022.
RodCon attendees dressed as Spider-Man recreate a familiar scene from the movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
'King's Carvings' was one of a few dozen vendors that had a table set up Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022.